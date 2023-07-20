Shameful Manipur incident can never be forgiven: PM Modi

New Delhi: Expressing his pain and anger over the Manipur incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the gruesome incident with the women in the Northeastern state is very shameful, and can never be forgiven.

"Today, my heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident of Manipur which has surfaced, for any civilised society, this is a very shameful incident," Modi told reporters in the Parliament House Complex ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon Session, referring to the horrific video which went viral on social media, of two women being paraded naked in Manipur.

He said, "This incident is an insult for the entire nation as it has shamed 140 crore countrymen. The incident, which happened with the women in Manipur, can never be forgiven. I assure the countrymen that no one will be spared."

The Prime Minister also urged the Chief Ministers of the states to further strengthen the law and order situation in their respective states.

"I urge all the CMs to further strengthen the law and order situation in their respective states, especially for the protection of mother and daughter, and take action against the perpetrators," he said.

He added, "Whether the incident is of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Manipur or any part of the country, rising above politics, law and order is important."

The Opposition has been slamming the BJP since the video went viral and questioned the law and order situation in the Northeastern state.

Prime Minister Modi also said that all the political parties should make the best use of this Monsoon session.