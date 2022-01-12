Sharp increase in COVID cases; 1695 test positive, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar: J&K today recorded its highest case tally since June 2 with 1695 people testing positive and one casualty. The current pace of case doubling in the UT is 2.6 days.

From January 4 to January 12, the number of COVID19 cases in J&K has increased from 199 to 1695. The case doubling has taken place thrice in eight days, the current doubling time thus 2.6 days only.

Many experts in J&K have warned about the fast pace of spread in the UT, some estimating that the number of cases may shoot up to many thousands in the coming days. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases in J&K increased by 547.