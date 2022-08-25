Shattered dreams, crazy fog: The mystery of PAGD!

Jammu: Can an alliance supposedly formed for a “big cause” fizzle out for some barbs aimed at one constituent by the other partner?

And if that happens, can the constituents still call themselves “comrades in arms”? Can the act of washing dirty linen in public by ‘friends’ and then posing as one unit go together?

Questions may have a tricky answer but J&K is watching it live in the performance of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), formed by the foes-turned-friends after the abrogation of Article 370 with an “avowed objective of seeking restoration of scrapped special status (of J&K).”

Since its (PAGD’s) inception in 2020, the political detractors and even the common persons have always been sceptical about the intentions and resolve of its constituents, mainly the major partners i.e., National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), given their “North Pole-South Pole historical background.”

Still so far they have managed to pull along, sometimes with the right kind of noise while dragging it the other times despite producing a cacophony.