Shehbaz Sharif pitches for meaningful India-Pakistan engagement

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, pitching for "meaningful" engagement between the two countries, people familiar with the development said on Sunday.

Sharif's communication on Saturday came in response to a letter sent by Modi to the Pakistani leader congratulating him on becoming the prime minister, they said. In his letter a few days ago, Modi conveyed to Sharif that India desired constructive ties with Pakistan.

On April 11, the Pakistan parliament selected Sharif as the 23rd prime minister of the country, a day after Imran Khan was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote.