Shiv Khori Incident| LG announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to NoK of deceased

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the Next of Kin (NoK) of those who lost their lives in the tragic shooting stones incident at Shiv Khori in Reasi district.

“The injured will be given Rs 50,000 each and the J&K government will bear the cost of their treatment,” he said.

LG Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives during the incident and directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the bereaved families and ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.