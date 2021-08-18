SHO shifted over thrashing of scribes

Srinagar: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh Wednesday took serious note of thrashing of journalists by the police at Jehangir Chowk on Tuesday during Muharrram procession and directed officers to take action against the erring officer.

“DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh takes serious view of undesirable behaviour with some media men in Srinagar yesterday. SSP Srinagar directed to take immediate action against the erring police officer,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police had earlier tweeted on Wednesday morning.

The serious note was taken by DGP after several journalists were thrashed by the police in Srinagar on Tuesday while covering Muharram processions.

In photos and videos shared on social media, a cop was seen chasing away the journalists at Jehangir Chowk and thrashing them with a baton. The incident evoked huge criticism.

“Station House Officer has been removed from Shergari police station and shifted to district police lines today after the directions from higher bosses,” a senior police officer said here.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, in backdrop of the Jehangir Chowk incident in which journalists were thrashed, Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar, Sandeep Choudhary issued transfer orders of nine police including SHO above mentioned.

The order reads: SHO Police Station Kothi Bagh Ishaq Ahmed has been transferred and posted as SHO Rajbagh while Inspector Mudasir Nazir has been appointed SHO Kothibagh.

Inspector Manzoor Ahmed, presently SHO Police Post Bagiyas has been transferred and posted as Incharge police post Nehru Park while Incharge Police Post Nehru Park Ghulam Mustafa has been attached to District Police Lines Srinagar, it said.

Sub-Inspector Sheikh Adil who was presently attached with the SP office South Srinagar has been made incharge police post Bagiyas. Incharge police post Urdu Bazar Sub Inspector Showkat Ali Darzi has been transferred and posted SHO Maisuma.

Sub Inspector Zaheer Nisar has been made incharge police post Urdu Bazar.