SHOCKER | DGFT de-lists KCCI

Srinagar: In a surprising turn of events, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) de-listed the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) from its roster of authorised agencies to issue Certificates of Origin (Non-preferential).

This decision has far-reaching consequences, affecting the ability of exporters in the region to demonstrate the Kashmiri origin of their commodities for international trade.

Certificates of Origin are essential documents required by exporters in India to establish the origin of the goods they intend to export.

These certificates are issued by chambers and councils approved by DGFT.

The DGFT made this move public through a public notice issued on September 20, 2023, in which it announced the de-listing of 29 chambers and agencies, including two from Jammu and Kashmir, from Appendix 2E of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023.

The primary reason for this decision, as cited in the notice, was the repeated failure of these agencies to adhere to DGFT's directives regarding the transition to the e-CoO platform for electronic issuance of Certificates of Origin.

Among the two chambers de-listed from Jammu and Kashmir are the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Jammu and Kashmir Walnut Exporters Association.