Shooting stones briefly disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Tuesday.

However, the authorities said, vehicular traffic on the highway was disrupted for 24 minutes due to shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban.

They further said that traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and a single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban and some other places between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.