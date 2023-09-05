Shooting stones briefly disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Tuesday.
However, the authorities said, vehicular traffic on the highway was disrupted for 24 minutes due to shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban.
They further said that traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and a single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban and some other places between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.
The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said, “Besides these brief hiccups, hundreds of heavy vehicles, carrying essential supplies and goods and LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector on the way to their respective destinations during the day normally. Vehicles are still plying on either side, normally. They are heading towards their destinations in Kashmir and Jammu, in a regulated manner.”
Meanwhile, the J&K Traffic Police Department advisory said that subject to fair weather and road conditions, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on either side on the highway on Wednesday.