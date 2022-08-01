Shooting stones disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Despite intermittent tumbling of shooting stones down the hillock at Mehar in Ramban, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open on Monday.
Traffic authorities said, “Shooting stones at Mehar Cafeteria Morh stretch disrupted the free flow of vehicular traffic movement on several occasions in the morning and afternoon. A large number of trucks and other vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the shooting stone-prone area of Mehar on the highway.”
A massive traffic jam lasting around one and a half hours was witnessed during the day, causing inconvenience to the drivers and the commuters on the highway passing through Ramban town.
“Due to the slow movement of vehicles, a massive traffic jam was witnessed from Ramsu to Ramban and Ramban to Chanderkote and some other places on the highway in the afternoon. Due to the frequent falling of shooting stones, the vehicles remained stuck in long queues on the highway,” officials said.
They said that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) deployed its men and machinery at the affected spots for clearing the debris and stones.
“In the morning, the convoys of Amarnath Yatra carrying 458 yatris, who left Bhagwati Nagar base camp Jammu for two base camps at Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir had crossed the Nashri-Banihal stretch safely,” they said.
Traffic officials regulating the traffic at Mehar said hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) plied to and fro on the highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) that were allowed to move towards Jammu were crossing the Mehar stretch with caution as stones were still rolling down the hillock.
Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, the passenger LMVs would be allowed to move on both sides whereas HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the traffic situation on the highway Tuesday morning.
The cut-off timing for the LMVs and private cars would be 7:30 am to 11:30 am from Nagrota, Jammu and 8:30 am to 12:30 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur.
The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound LMVs would be 11:30 am to 2 pm from Qazigund.
The operators of private cars and other passengers of LMVs have been asked to use the Jawahar Tunnel route up to 2 pm.
HMVs would be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Tuesday afternoon, the advisory said.
“TCU Srinagar and TCU Jammu should liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic on Monday morning,” it said.