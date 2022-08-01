Shooting stones disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Despite intermittent tumbling of shooting stones down the hillock at Mehar in Ramban, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open on Monday.

Traffic authorities said, “Shooting stones at Mehar Cafeteria Morh stretch disrupted the free flow of vehicular traffic movement on several occasions in the morning and afternoon. A large number of trucks and other vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the shooting stone-prone area of Mehar on the highway.”

A massive traffic jam lasting around one and a half hours was witnessed during the day, causing inconvenience to the drivers and the commuters on the highway passing through Ramban town.