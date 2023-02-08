Shooting stones disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Intermittent triggering of rolling stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria Morh stretch of Ramban disrupted the free flow of traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district for several hours on Wednesday.
Officials said that the rolling stones triggered on the highway between the Mehar and Cafeteria Morh stretch of Ramban due to which traffic got disrupted on several occasions from early morning till late Wednesday evening.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 18 minute due to shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh near Ramban.
They said that the movement of traffic remained slow due breakdown of two Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) between Nashri and Banihal.
SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban, Mohita Sharma told Greater Kashmir that intermittent shooting stones disrupted the free flow of traffic at Mehar, Cafeteria. They said that vehicles were being cleared on one by one basis.
Earlier, in the morning, a huge boulder rolled down at Mehar but got stopped by the under-construction retaining wall.
Sharma advised the vehicle operators and commuters to travel with caution.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Thursday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Thursday morning.
The cut-off timings for the Srinagar-bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir.
People have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from TCU Jammu, TCU Srinagar, and TCU Ramban.
The security forces have been directed not to ply against the advisory keeping in mind the narrow carriageways between Nashri and Banihal.