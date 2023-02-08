Shooting stones disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Intermittent triggering of rolling stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria Morh stretch of Ramban disrupted the free flow of traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district for several hours on Wednesday.

Officials said that the rolling stones triggered on the highway between the Mehar and Cafeteria Morh stretch of Ramban due to which traffic got disrupted on several occasions from early morning till late Wednesday evening.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 18 minute due to shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh near Ramban.

They said that the movement of traffic remained slow due breakdown of two Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) between Nashri and Banihal.

SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban, Mohita Sharma told Greater Kashmir that intermittent shooting stones disrupted the free flow of traffic at Mehar, Cafeteria. They said that vehicles were being cleared on one by one basis.