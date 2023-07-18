Shooting stones disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: The traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for 5 hours due to triggering of shooting stones from a hillock on the Mehar-Cafeteria Stretch near Ramban on Tuesday.

Traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 5 hours due to shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban.

They said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of 10 Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) between Nashri and Banihal.

Officials said that due to shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of the highway near Ramban, traffic remained suspended for a few hours on Tuesday morning.

They said that the debris and stones accumulated on the highway were cleared and traffic was resumed.

Officials said that despite intermittent shooting stones, traffic resumed on a one-way basis on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch.

They said, earlier in the morning, hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) carrying Amarnath Yatris, tourists and locals crossed the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch for their respective destinations without any interruption.

They said HMVs carrying essential supplies for Kashmir also crossed the Ramban-Banihal stretch of the highway and headed towards Kashmir.

Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued an advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions LMVs including those ferrying Amarnath Yatris would be allowed to move on either side of the highway.

They said that after assessing the road and traffic situation, HMVs would be allowed to move from Qazigund, Kashmir to Jammu on Wednesday.