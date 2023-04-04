Shooting stones hit moving cab near Banihal, 3 injured

Ramban: At least three passengers including a minor and a woman sustained critical injuries after their vehicle was hit by shooting stones in Rampari, Chamvalwass area of Banihal on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Tuesday.
Police said that a cab (JK14B 7714) on its way to Banihal from Udhampur was hit by shooting stones, resulting in injuries to three passengers including a man, a woman and a minor.
They were shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Banihal for treatment.
The hospital authorities said that after providing medical aid, all three were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Anantnag, Kashmir for specialised treatment.
They said that all three had received head injuries.
Police identified the injured as Suriya Gupta, 35, his son Lakshit Gupta, 10, and Mega Rastogi, 55, wife of Suriya Kumar, all residents of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.