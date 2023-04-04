Shooting stones hit moving cab near Banihal, 3 injured

Ramban: At least three passengers including a minor and a woman sustained critical injuries after their vehicle was hit by shooting stones in Rampari, Chamvalwass area of Banihal on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Tuesday.

Police said that a cab (JK14B 7714) on its way to Banihal from Udhampur was hit by shooting stones, resulting in injuries to three passengers including a man, a woman and a minor.

They were shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Banihal for treatment.