Shooting stones rain along T5-Tunnel’s south portal

Ramban: Vehicular traffic was disrupted for a few hours on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway after shooting stones rained along the south portal of Tube-1 of the newly operational T5 Tunnel of the four-lane project at Panthyal on Sunday.

One Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) of the Army was damaged in the incident.

However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported. As the shooting stone activity halted the traffic movement on both sides of the tunnel, concerned about the safety of passengers, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam wrote to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to get the “vulnerable zone technically assessed for immediate protection measures”.

The 880-meter long T5 Tunnel (Tube-1) was thrown open for traffic on March 16, 2023, to bypass the most vulnerable and shooting stone-prone stretch of Panthyal.