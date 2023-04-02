Shooting stones rain along T5-Tunnel’s south portal

Ramban: Vehicular traffic was disrupted for a few hours on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway after shooting stones rained along the south portal of Tube-1 of the newly operational T5 Tunnel of the four-lane project at Panthyal on Sunday.
One Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) of the Army was damaged in the incident.
However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported. As the shooting stone activity halted the traffic movement on both sides of the tunnel, concerned about the safety of passengers, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam wrote to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to get the “vulnerable zone technically assessed for immediate protection measures”.
The 880-meter long T5 Tunnel (Tube-1) was thrown open for traffic on March 16, 2023, to bypass the most vulnerable and shooting stone-prone stretch of Panthyal.
Official sources said that an Army SUV suffered damages on its rear side after rolling stones hit it near the entrance of the T5 Tunnel.
“No loss of life or injury to any person was reported. However, shooting stones on both sides (portals) of the tunnel disrupted vehicular traffic movement for a few hours on Sunday. Later, after the shooting stones activity from the hillock stopped, the concerned agency of NHAI pressed its men and machinery for clearing the accumulated stones and debris from the road, leading to the north and south portals of the tunnel in the afternoon,” they said.
SSP Traffic, National Highway, Ramban, Mohita Sharma told Greater Kashmir that traffic resumed after the shooting stones activity stopped and road clearance work near T5 Tunnel at Panthyal was completed.
Sharma said that the road was through yet she advised the drivers and commuters to travel carefully.
Meanwhile, the DC Ramban, while taking serious note of the matter, through an official communiqué invited the attention of the NHAI, PIU Ramban towards the massive shooting stone activity that occurred on Sunday.
He sought immediate measures to protect the lives of passengers travelling on the highway.
“Your immediate attention is invited towards the massive shooting stone activity that occurred on Sunday forenoon near the mouth of south portal of T5 Tunnel (Tube 1), which was opened for vehicular traffic on March 16, 2023. This has halted traffic on both sides of the National Highway-44,” the communiqué to NHAI read.
Referring to the videos doing rounds on the social media platforms about the shooting stones activity, it said that the lives of passengers entering or exiting the tunnel would be at grave risk if no remedial measures were immediately taken.
“In light of this, you are advised to get the vulnerable zone technically assessed so that immediate protection measures are taken to protect the lives of the passengers travelling on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway as well as T5 Tunnel, which has been constructed by your esteemed organisation after overcoming so many challenges," the DC wrote to NHAI.
In the communiqué, the DC mentioned that T5 Tunnel after diversion of traffic from the old treacherous Panthyal stretch on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway had brought huge respite to the travellers and also helped in better regulation of traffic in absence of jams.