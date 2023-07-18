Shopian Attack Fallout | SHO attached, attackers identified, few persons being questioned

Srinagar: Less than a week after three migrant labourers were injured in a late night terror attack in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the area has been attached and a few people are being questioned in this connection.

“In view of the incident that occurred on July 13, 2023 at about 8:30 pm at Gagren Shopian, Inspector Ghulam Jeelani Bhat (AWP) (SHO Police Station Shopian) PID No ARP-109258 is attached to RPHQ Anantnag pending inquiry,” read an order issued by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police South Kashmir Range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat. “This order will have immediate effect.”

Terrorists on July 13 shot at and injured three migrant labourers in Gagran village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The terrorists had fired at the three migrant labourers in Shopian who were identified as Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur, and Heralal Yadav, all residents of Supaul, Bihar.