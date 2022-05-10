Shopian encounter: Civilian succumbs; operation called off

Srinagar: The civilian who was grievously injured during an encounter in Shopian on Monday evening succumbed on Tuesday here, while the operation has been called off. The slain civilian has been identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar (19) son Abdul Ghani Dar, a Bachelors of Arts (BA) student and a resident of Pandoshan village of Shopian.

“He succumbed here at the 92 Base Hospital of Army this morning,” officials said, adding that body has been handed over to family for last rites. Two civilians and a soldier were injured during an encounter in Pandoshan village, while police said that terrorists managed their escape from the spot.

“Based on specific input about presence of terrorists in Pandoshan in Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched yesterday evening by Shopian Police and Army in the said area,” Police said.