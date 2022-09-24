Shopian growers call on IGP Traffic

Srinagar: A delegation of Shopian Fruit Transport Association headed by Shahid Ali called on IGP Traffic Vikramjit Singh on Saturday and raised their issues regarding the transportation of fruit from Shopian and adjoining areas to outside J&K.
IGP Traffic highlighted that since the number of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway had increased following the harvesting season, Traffic Police was trying its best to manage these fruit-laden HMVs on the highway and had even increased the timing of down convoy movement on the highway.
Singh advised the association members to increase the dispatch of fruit trucks through the Mughal Road, which is more convenient to Shopian traders and that road was presently under-utilised.
Accepting the suggestions of the IGP Traffic, the association members highlighted two main issues with the Mughal Road – the long wait time at the Joint Army-Police Checkpoint at Poshana and poor maintenance of the Mughal Road including removal of debris from the roadsides.
The association members said that IGP Traffic promised to take up the highlighted issues with all the stakeholders.
They said that the IGP assured them of all possible cooperation of the Traffic Police in ensuring smooth and speedy transportation of apple trucks from Kashmir to other parts of the country.