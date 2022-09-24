Shopian growers call on IGP Traffic

Srinagar: A delegation of Shopian Fruit Transport Association headed by Shahid Ali called on IGP Traffic Vikramjit Singh on Saturday and raised their issues regarding the transportation of fruit from Shopian and adjoining areas to outside J&K.

IGP Traffic highlighted that since the number of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway had increased following the harvesting season, Traffic Police was trying its best to manage these fruit-laden HMVs on the highway and had even increased the timing of down convoy movement on the highway.