SHOPIAN GUNFIGHT | Security forces tighten cordon, install lights to prevent terrorists from fleeing

Srinagar: The security forces Wednesday late evening intensified searches, tightened the cordon, and installed lights in and around the vicinity of Chakoora village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district to prevent terrorists from fleeing.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) south Kashmir, Muhammad Rayees Bhat said that they were installing lights while the cordon was intensified to prevent the terrorists from fleeing from the encounter area.

"Searches are going on and the cordon has been intensified as well," he said.