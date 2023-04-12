SHOPIAN GUNFIGHT | Security forces tighten cordon, install lights to prevent terrorists from fleeing

Srinagar: The security forces Wednesday late evening intensified searches, tightened the cordon, and installed lights in and around the vicinity of Chakoora village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district to prevent terrorists from fleeing.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) south Kashmir, Muhammad Rayees Bhat said that they were installing lights while the cordon was intensified to prevent the terrorists from fleeing from the encounter area.
"Searches are going on and the cordon has been intensified as well," he said.
Earlier, a gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Chakoora village of Shopian district.
However, the firing stopped from both sides after an initial exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces.
"After a brief exchange of firing, no fresh contact was established later at the encounter spot," an official said.
He said that there were chances that terrorists might have managed to escape from the area prior to installation of lights in the area while taking advantage of the night hours.
"It can't be ruled out but the cordon has been intensified in the area and searches are going on as well," the official said.