SHOPIAN KILLING | ‘Attempt to sabotage peace won’t be allowed to succeed’

Srinagar: Stating that the anti-peace elements were trying to disrupt the situation, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh Wednesday said that two people who were involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian had been identified and strict action was being taken.
“Two persons, who are involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit, have been identified,” DGP told reporters on the sidelines of the wreath-laying ceremony of ITBP personnel who died in a road accident in Anantnag on Tuesday.
He said that the identification of two persons involved in the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit had been established while the further process had been initiated and strict action would be taken.
The J&K Police chief said that people had supported positive changes that do not suit the anti-peace elements who were trying to disrupt peace.
“Their attempts will not be allowed to succeed,” the DGP said.
He said that the calm situation during the August 5 and 15 celebrations was appreciable and the people supported Amaranth Yatra in every possible way.
Director General ITBP, S L Thaosen also paid tributes to the deceased personnel and said that the injured personnel would get the best treatment.
3 arrested, properties attached for harbouring terrorists
Meanwhile, following the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three persons and started attachment of properties.
Those who have been arrested are Arif Ahmad Wani, Shabir Ahmad Wani, and Touseef Ahmad Wani, sons of Muhammad Khalil Wani of Kutpora, Shopian.
“On August 16, 2022, at about 11 am two terrorists shot and killed Sunil Kumar Bhat, son of Sri Ji Bhat, and injured his cousin Pritimbar Nath, son of Arjun Nath Bhat at his orchard in Chotigam, Shopian,” Police said. “Following the terrorist act, a case FIR No 153/2022 under Sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code and 7/27 of the IA Act and 16 and 20 of the ULA (P) Act was registered at Police Station Shopian and investigation started. During the initial investigation, involvement of an active terrorist, Adil Ahmad Wani, son of Muhammad Khalil Wani of Kutpora surfaced.”
Police said that input was received by Police and security forces regarding the presence of the accused Adil Wani at his ancestral house at Kutpora.
“On this information, Police, 34 RR of the Army and 178 Bn CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation CASO in the area at wee hours on 17th August,” Police said.
“During the search, a terrorist lobbed a grenade on the search party which was retaliated by a search party. However, terrorists escaped taking the benefit of darkness. Later on, the security forces found a hideout in the house on the rooftop where arms and ammunition (one AK rifle along with a magazine and one pistol were found in the hideout). Consequently, upon this terrorist act, a separate FIR No 154/2022 under Section 307 of the IPC, 7/27 of IA Act, and 16, 18, 19, and 20 of the ULA (P) Act was registered on August 17, 2022.”
Police said three people have been arrested in this case FIR for harbouring terrorists and process for attachment of property as proceed of terrorism has been initiated under Section 25 of UAPA, Act 1967.
Further investigation of the above cases is under process and SIT has been constituted.