SHOPIAN KILLING | ‘Attempt to sabotage peace won’t be allowed to succeed’

He said that the identification of two persons involved in the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit had been established while the further process had been initiated and strict action would be taken.

The J&K Police chief said that people had supported positive changes that do not suit the anti-peace elements who were trying to disrupt peace.

“Their attempts will not be allowed to succeed,” the DGP said.

He said that the calm situation during the August 5 and 15 celebrations was appreciable and the people supported Amaranth Yatra in every possible way.

Director General ITBP, S L Thaosen also paid tributes to the deceased personnel and said that the injured personnel would get the best treatment.