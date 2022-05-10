Shot in arm for youth, LG Sinha approves age relaxation for JKCCE aspirants

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday approved age relaxation in the upper age limit for the ensuing Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination (JKCCE).
The decision was taken keeping in view the demands from aspirants and several delegations during a series of meetings with the Lieutenant Governor.
Following meetings and representations from aspirants and delegations, the Lt Governor today approved age relaxation in the upper age limit of JKCCE candidates in all three categories.
Now, the upper age limit for Open Merit Candidates will be 35 years instead of 32 years, for Reserved Category & In-Service candidates 37 years instead of 34 years and 38 years for Physically Challenged candidates.
“Government understands the aspirations of youth and a decision has been taken to ensure JKCCE exams are conducted on regular basis unlike the past when these exams were held irregularly after a gap of many years,” the Lt Governor said in a Tweet.