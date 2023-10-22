Show of Solidarity | India sends humanitarian aid to Palestine

New Delhi: In a profound demonstration of compassion and solidarity, the Indian Air Force's C-17 flight embarked on a mission to provide vital assistance to the people of Palestine.
Loaded with approximately 6.5 tonnes of critically needed medical supplies and an additional 32 tonnes of disaster relief materials, the aircraft charted its course toward Egypt's El Arish Airport.
The Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft which took off from Ghaziabad's Hindon airbase carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material including a comprehensive array of essential items, from life-saving medicines to surgical supplies, tents, sleeping bags, tarps, sanitary utilities, and water purification tablets, among other indispensable necessities arrived in Egypt on Sunday.
External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi posted on social media platform X, “India’s humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine arrives in Egypt. Amb @indembcairo @AjitVGupte handed over the relief material to Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine.”
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in which he condemned the loss of lives in the attack on a hospital in Gaza. Later, the prime minister took to X and said India would continue to send humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine.
It was the first instance when PM Modi had spoken to the Palestinian leader since the Hamas attacks across Israel on October 7. The prime minister had extended support to Israel and condemned the attack by Hamas.
More than 4741 Palestinians were killed and 15,898 were wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the Palestinian health ministry was quoted by Reuters as saying on Sunday.
In another development, the second shipment of aid reaches Gaza via Rafah Crossing.
Reports from Egyptian media indicate that a caravan of 17 trucks filled with aid for Palestinians successfully traversed the Rafah border crossing, marking the second delivery of relief supplies to the Gaza Strip.
Egyptian security officials and humanitarian sources stationed at Rafah confirmed the safe passage of the second aid convoy, which made its way to the Gaza Strip on Sunday.
Khaled Zayed, the leader of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society in North Sinai, verified that the trucks were loaded with essential items, including medicines, medical equipment, and food supplies.
Approximately 19 trucks carrying crucial medical and food provisions underwent inspection by UNRWA, the United Nations agency responsible for Palestinian refugees.
Notably, this second convoy follows closely on the heels of the initial shipment of 20 trucks, which entered Gaza the day before, offering much-needed relief to the region.
The first convoy of 20 trucks of supplies had entered Gaza on Saturday.
Israel had imposed a total blockade and launched air strikes on Gaza in response to a deadly attack on Israeli soil by Hamas on October 7.
The Rafah crossing had been out of operation since shortly afterwards, and bombardments on the Gaza side had damaged roads and buildings.
Palestinians were struck for more than two weeks with all in-road areas besieged and no supplies were reaching the region.
The humanitarian aid started pouring into Palestine from Egypt’s Rafah border on Saturday.
This humanitarian endeavour follows nearly two weeks of anxious anticipation, during which a convoy of 20 aid trucks eventually reached the beleaguered region, delivering much-needed relief to the distressed Palestinian civilians.
Israel, as promised, granted access to 20 trucks for entry into Gaza.
However, a pressing concern looms large with a shortage of drinking water and electricity to power vital hospital equipment.
The need for a consistent supply of essentials like food, water, medicine, and fuel remains urgent.
In a recent telephone conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
During this exchange, PM Modi conveyed heartfelt condolences for the lives lost at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.
He underscored the deep-rooted and long-standing ties between India and the Middle East, expressing profound concern over the escalating terrorism, violence, and the deteriorating security situation in the region.
PM Modi reiterated India's steadfast and principled stance on the Israel-Palestine issue.
President Abbas shared his perspective on the current situation, expressing gratitude for India's support and commending India's principled stance.
In response, PM Modi assured President Abbas of India's continued commitment to providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.
The two leaders mutually agreed to maintain regular communication to address the pressing concerns in the region.
A day prior, PM Modi expressed deep sorrow for the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. In a social media post, he conveyed, "Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible."
Meanwhile, international humanitarian organisations are hoping a second aid convoy will be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip in a day or so.
UN representative Griffiths said yesterday there was the possibility that another convoy would be allowed through. "Maybe even slightly bigger, 20 to 30 trucks," he said. Twenty aid trucks were allowed to enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing on Saturday. Those trucks were the first to arrive in the region since Israel imposed a blockade two weeks ago after Hamas's attack.