Show of Solidarity | India sends humanitarian aid to Palestine

New Delhi: In a profound demonstration of compassion and solidarity, the Indian Air Force's C-17 flight embarked on a mission to provide vital assistance to the people of Palestine.

Loaded with approximately 6.5 tonnes of critically needed medical supplies and an additional 32 tonnes of disaster relief materials, the aircraft charted its course toward Egypt's El Arish Airport.

The Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft which took off from Ghaziabad's Hindon airbase carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material including a comprehensive array of essential items, from life-saving medicines to surgical supplies, tents, sleeping bags, tarps, sanitary utilities, and water purification tablets, among other indispensable necessities arrived in Egypt on Sunday.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi posted on social media platform X, “India’s humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine arrives in Egypt. Amb @indembcairo @AjitVGupte handed over the relief material to Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine.”

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in which he condemned the loss of lives in the attack on a hospital in Gaza. Later, the prime minister took to X and said India would continue to send humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine.

It was the first instance when PM Modi had spoken to the Palestinian leader since the Hamas attacks across Israel on October 7. The prime minister had extended support to Israel and condemned the attack by Hamas.

More than 4741 Palestinians were killed and 15,898 were wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the Palestinian health ministry was quoted by Reuters as saying on Sunday.