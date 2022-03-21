Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board re-constituted with power-packed panel

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has put in place a power-packed, 8-member Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board ahead of annual pilgrimage. The reconstitution of the board, responsible for the better management of Yatra and world class facilities for pilgrims, was approved by the Lieutenant Governor, who is also Chairman of Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board (SASB).
From renowned spiritual master to towering personalities of ideas and ideals figures in the list, official sources said.
Official sources said the members of the re-constituted board are Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, DC Raina, Kailash Mehra Sadhu, KN Rai, KN Shrivastava, Pitambar Lal Gupta, Dr. Shailesh Raina and Prof Vishwamurti Shastri.
World renowned spiritual guru, Swami Avdeshanand Giri Ji Maharaj is a national icon. As a saint, writer and philosopher, Swami Ji has been a much sought speaker on climate change, brotherhood in different sects and regularly invited to several International forums. He is Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara and also the Chairman of Samanvaya Seva Trust.
Prof Vishwa Murti Shastri, a towering personality, who dedicated his life to revive age-less culture of India and Sanskrit is another member of re-constituted board of SASB. Prof Shastri was recently conferred with the Padma Shri award in recognition of his distinguished contribution in the field of Sanskrit literature.
KN Rai, the multi-faceted personality, former Chief Engineer and Advisor (Strategic Projects) of DRDO is undoubtedly one of the greatest civil engineers of his time. He is credited with planning, designing and execution of specialised projects of all 50 establishments/labs. A giant intellectual, KN Rai also served in the Indian Army (Corps of Engineers) from 1969 to 1988 before joining the DRDO, India's premier defence research organization.
KN Shrivastava, a career bureaucrat dedicated his life in service to the nation. Much before he was appointed as a secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shrivastava, IAS officer of 1978 batch Karnataka cadre, was instrumental in starting Bangalore Metro Rail Project as its first Managing Director. He is the rare career bureaucrat who was selected for all 4 prestigious services- IFS, IIRS, IPS and IAS. After his retirement in 2013, Shrivastava served as an administrative member of the Central Administrative Tribunal.
Another member of reconstituted SASB board is Dr Shailesh Raina, Director and HoD Urology and Renal Transplantation at Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai. Dr Raina, deeply rooted in the finest spiritual and cultural traditions of Jammu & Kashmir, has been mentoring budding Urologists from the Union Territory and has contributed immensely to raise J&K's prestige in national health services. As son of the soil, Dr. Raina is also starting a Renal Transplant programme at GMC Jammu and Srinagar.
Kailash Mehra Sadhu, disciple of Pandit Swaroop Nath Saproo and Pandit Shambho Nath Sopori is the well known classical singer of J&K. Sadhu has earlier served as senior instructor of Music in Academy of Art Culture and Languages and presently serving as a Professor of music at MAM College, Jammu. DC Raina, another member of the re-constituted board served as advocate general of J&K. A much-admired public figure, DC Raina had few parallels in law.
Former Chief Vigilance Commissioner and IGP Jammu zone, Pitambar Lal Gupta, retired IPS officer. During his service, he was known to be fearless, dedicated and tough police officer at the same time fair and humane, who contributed immensely to improve J&K's internal security machinery. Apart from the better management of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, up-gradation of facilities for holy pilgrims and efficient management, maintenance of the administration of holy Shrine, the board is also responsible to carry out works for the benefit of worshippers and pilgrims.