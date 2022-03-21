Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board re-constituted with power-packed panel

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has put in place a power-packed, 8-member Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board ahead of annual pilgrimage. The reconstitution of the board, responsible for the better management of Yatra and world class facilities for pilgrims, was approved by the Lieutenant Governor, who is also Chairman of Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board (SASB).

From renowned spiritual master to towering personalities of ideas and ideals figures in the list, official sources said.

Official sources said the members of the re-constituted board are Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, DC Raina, Kailash Mehra Sadhu, KN Rai, KN Shrivastava, Pitambar Lal Gupta, Dr. Shailesh Raina and Prof Vishwamurti Shastri.