Shun path that brought destruction to J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh to youth
Srinagar: J&K Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Thursday urged the youth to shun the path that has brought destruction to Union Territory and said preventive measures have been taken to stop any further grenade attacks.
“Shun that path, it has only brought destruction to J&K,” DGP urged the youth while talking to media persons on the sidelines of the culmination of J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament. “J&K has seen the path of violence and destruction for the last 30 years. Thousands of lives have been lost. Youth, children, older people, women, forces and police personnel have sacrificed their lives.”
DGP was flanked by Additional Director General of Police, Armed, S J M Gillani, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir/ Armed, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, central Kashmir, Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal and Commandants of Armed Police Battalions.
The police chief said that there is a need to tread on the path of peace. “There is a need to shun the path of violence and destruction and tread the path of peace,” he said. “Those youth who are still on the wrong path, being instigated by our neighbour, and are carrying guns and pistols, and kill innocent people this path is not right in any way, but is a path to destruction. So, shun this path and there is a need to follow the path of development and prosperity.”
The DGP said that till guns are here, the violence will continue. He said that the number of militants is decreasing with each passing day. “The number of militants is decreasing but till there is a gun or a grenade, this violence will continue,” he said adding that a person carrying a gun or a grenade has the capacity to injure dozens and kill some.
“Their number is decreasing every year, terror-related events are also decreasing, but killings still take place, which is condemnable and we want such acts be stopped and that is why preventive actions are taken,” he said. “Wherever there are OGWs or their support system, which helps them in keeping the militancy alive, we are checking that and taking action and such actions will continue.”
Singh said that measures have been taken to stop any further grenade attacks. About the security of Panchayat representatives, he said that security measures have been taken wherever there is such an assessment by the security agencies in every district. “Wherever need arises, the measures will be strengthened.”
Earlier addressing the participants, Dilbag Singh said COVID-19 Pandemic hampered their sports related activities.“ Last year when there was a gap 70,000 youth took part in our tournaments,”he said.
“We replaced stones with footballs.” While paying rich tributes to police martyrs, DGP offered good wishes to youth and people of J&K and urged them to work for peace and development. He said situation in J&K has improved now.