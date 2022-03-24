Shun path that brought destruction to J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh to youth

Srinagar: J&K Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Thursday urged the youth to shun the path that has brought destruction to Union Territory and said preventive measures have been taken to stop any further grenade attacks.

“Shun that path, it has only brought destruction to J&K,” DGP urged the youth while talking to media persons on the sidelines of the culmination of J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament. “J&K has seen the path of violence and destruction for the last 30 years. Thousands of lives have been lost. Youth, children, older people, women, forces and police personnel have sacrificed their lives.”