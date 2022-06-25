SI Farooq Ahmad’s killing case solved; IGP Kashmir lauds Police

It said that during the investigation of case FIR No 71/2022 of Police Station Pampore about the killing of SI Farooq Ahmad at Samboora Pampore, several suspects were called for questioning.

However, the three suspects were zeroed in and their role in the case was proved, Police said.

It said that subsequently, they were arrested in the instant case and have been identified as Arsalaan Bashir alias Faisal, son of Bashir Ahmad Dar, Tawkeer Manzoor, son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir, and Owais Mushtaq, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie, all residents of Samboora, Pampore.