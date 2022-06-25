SI Farooq Ahmad’s killing case solved; IGP Kashmir lauds Police

Srinagar: The case of Sub Inspector Farooq Ahmad’s killing has been solved by arresting the three accused persons involved in the commission of the crime, Police said Saturday. Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir appreciated the role of the Police in Awantipora and Pulwama for jointly solving the case.
Police said that incriminating material including a pistol was recovered from their possession.
It said that during the investigation of case FIR No 71/2022 of Police Station Pampore about the killing of SI Farooq Ahmad at Samboora Pampore, several suspects were called for questioning.
However, the three suspects were zeroed in and their role in the case was proved, Police said.
It said that subsequently, they were arrested in the instant case and have been identified as Arsalaan Bashir alias Faisal, son of Bashir Ahmad Dar, Tawkeer Manzoor, son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir, and Owais Mushtaq, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie, all residents of Samboora, Pampore.
“During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused trio had hatched a criminal conspiracy with one terrorist Majid Nazir Wani of Ladhoo (killed in Tujjan Pulwama operation on June 21, 2022), and had extended corroborated support to the said terrorist in the execution of the murder. All the three accused involved in the killing are neighbours of the SI Farooq Ahmad,” Police said
It said Tawkeer Manzoor is the son of the uncle of SI Farooq Mir.
Incriminating material, a pistol, and other ammunition have been recovered from the possession of the accused, Police said.
Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar appreciated the role of Awantipora and Pulwama police “for jointly solving this heinous terror crime”.