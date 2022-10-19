SI RECRUITMENT SCAM | CBI arrests BSF Commandant, produces him in CJM court

Jammu: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Wednesday produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Jammu the Commandant (Medical) of the Border Security Force (BSF), who was arrested on October 18 in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the recruitment scam of Sub Inspector posts in J&K.
A spokesman of CBI in a statement issued here said that the arrested accused Dr Karnail Singh, Commandant (Medical), BSF, posted at Paloura, Jammu was also named in an FIR in an ongoing investigation of a case.
With his arrest, the total number of arrests in the case reached nine.
CBI had earlier arrested eight accused including a constable of J&K Police, a CRPF official, and a government teacher.
“During the investigation, it was found that the accused entered into a conspiracy with touts and arranged a leaked question paper for his son through a tout. The question paper was allegedly provided on March 27, 2022, early morning at a house in Gangyal, Jammu. It was also revealed that certain candidates leaked question papers at the residence of the accused just a few hours before the examination. It was alleged that the accused manipulated or tampered with the log book of the official vehicle in a deliberate attempt to destroy evidence and was also evasive throughout the investigation,” the CBI spokesman said.
The investigating agency had registered a case on August 3, 2022, at the request of the J&K government against 33 accused including the then Medical Officer, BSF Frontier Headquarters, Paloura; the then Member, JKSSB; the then Under Secretary, the then Section Officer (both of JKSSB); ex-official of CRPF; ASI of J&K Police; owner of a coaching centre, Akhnoor; private company based at Bengaluru; private persons and other unknown on the allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on March 27, 2022. The results were declared on June 4, 2022.
Following allegations regarding malpractices in the examination, the J&K government constituted an inquiry committee to look into it.
It was alleged that the accused entered into a conspiracy amongst officials of JKSSB, a Bengaluru-based private company, beneficiary candidates, and others, and caused gross irregularities in the conduct of written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors.
It was alleged that there was an abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from the Jammu, Rajouri, and Samba districts.
Violation of rules by JKSSB was allegedly found in assigning the task of setting the question paper to a Bengaluru-based private company.
The investigation revealed the alleged payment of Rs 20 to 30 lakh by willing candidates and their families to the accused for accessing the question paper before the commencement of the examination.
“Searches were earlier conducted on August 5, 2022, at around 30 locations including Jammu, Srinagar, and Bengaluru on September 13, 2022, at around 36 locations including at Jammu and Srinagar in J&K, Karnal, Mahendergarh, and Rewari in Haryana, Gandhidham in Gujarat, Delhi, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Bangalore in Karnataka at the premises of the accused including former Chairman JKSSB, the then Controller of Examination of JKSSB, gang members domiciled in Haryana, certain teachers, some serving and retired officials of J&K Police including a DySP of CRPF in the ongoing investigation of the case. Incriminating documents and digital evidence recovered during searches were scrutinised. The investigation continues,” the spokesman said.