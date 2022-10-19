SI RECRUITMENT SCAM | CBI arrests BSF Commandant, produces him in CJM court

Jammu: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Wednesday produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Jammu the Commandant (Medical) of the Border Security Force (BSF), who was arrested on October 18 in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the recruitment scam of Sub Inspector posts in J&K.

A spokesman of CBI in a statement issued here said that the arrested accused Dr Karnail Singh, Commandant (Medical), BSF, posted at Paloura, Jammu was also named in an FIR in an ongoing investigation of a case.

With his arrest, the total number of arrests in the case reached nine.

CBI had earlier arrested eight accused including a constable of J&K Police, a CRPF official, and a government teacher.

“During the investigation, it was found that the accused entered into a conspiracy with touts and arranged a leaked question paper for his son through a tout. The question paper was allegedly provided on March 27, 2022, early morning at a house in Gangyal, Jammu. It was also revealed that certain candidates leaked question papers at the residence of the accused just a few hours before the examination. It was alleged that the accused manipulated or tampered with the log book of the official vehicle in a deliberate attempt to destroy evidence and was also evasive throughout the investigation,” the CBI spokesman said.