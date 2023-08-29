SIA arrests Sarjan Barkati for crowdfunding to promote radicalism

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir arrested Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Barkati of Shopian district of south Kashmir for his alleged involvement in orchestrating an extensive fund-raising campaign through crowdfunding to promote radicalism. He was arrested by the anti-terror arm of J&K Police in Case FIR No 02/2023 of Police Station, SIA.

“The case pertains to Barkati’s involvement in orchestrating an extensive fund raising campaign through crowdfunding, resulting in the generation of funds amounting to crores of rupees. These funds were subsequently misused, involving money laundering and acquisition of undisclosed assets for propagation of radicalism within Kashmir,” the SIA said here.

The investigation agency said that Barkati, also known as ‘Azadi Chacha’ gained prominence in 2016 following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani by security forces.