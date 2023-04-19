SIA attaches terror-financier’s property in Amritsar

Srinagar: In a significant move, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has attached property of a terror-financier at Ram Tirath Mahal in Amritsar, Punjab.

The person in question, Amarbhir Singh alias Gopi Mahal, is son of Rajwinder Singh and a resident of Baba Darshan Singh Enclave in Ram Tirath Mahal.

An official said that the SIA with the assistance of Punjab Police, conducted the proceedings in presence of an Executive Magistrate and other respectable persons from the locality.

"The action was taken in pursuance of court orders and was related to the seizure of Rs 15 lakh hawala money at Nagrota," he said.