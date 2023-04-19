SIA attaches terror-financier’s property in Amritsar

Srinagar: In a significant move, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has attached property of a terror-financier at Ram Tirath Mahal in Amritsar, Punjab.
The person in question, Amarbhir Singh alias Gopi Mahal, is son of Rajwinder Singh and a resident of Baba Darshan Singh Enclave in Ram Tirath Mahal.
An official said that the SIA with the assistance of Punjab Police, conducted the proceedings in presence of an Executive Magistrate and other respectable persons from the locality.
"The action was taken in pursuance of court orders and was related to the seizure of Rs 15 lakh hawala money at Nagrota," he said.
As per the property attachment order, the Deputy Superintendent of Police SIAJ&K, Bhupinder Kumar said that the house of the accused was attached with SIA in compliance to the order of a court of Additional Sessions Judge (NIA) Jammu, dated March 17 of 2023 in case FIR No 429/2021 under Sections 17, 18, 20, 38, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Prevention Activities Act, 3/25, Arms Act 153/201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Nagrota Jammu, SIA Jammu
"I hereby by virtue of this order inform you that this house has been attached with SIA in the aforesaid case under the provisions of Code of Criminal Procedures (CrPc) 1973 and direct you not to transfer or deal with this house in any manner whatsoever," the order reads.
Amarbhir Singh was wanted in connection with FIR No 429/21 registered under Sections 17, 18, 20, 38, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and 3/25 of the Indian Arms Act, 193 and 201 of the IPC at Nagrota Police Station, SIA Jammu.
"This is one of the major actions taken by the SIA outside J&K as it attached immovable property belonging to Amarbhir Singh in Amritsar," the official said.
The SIA has already filed a chargesheet before the court of law with regard to the terror financing case, in which two associates of terrorists were arrested in 2021.
"Further investigation of the case revealed that the seized amount was being transported from Punjab to Kashmir for financing the terror activities of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). However, it was seized by the Police before it could reach the terrorists in Kashmir," the official said.
He said that the investigations also revealed that the arrested persons were in constant touch with their handlers across the border, as well as with terrorists in south Kashmir and Punjab.
"The accused, Parvez and Farooq, had conspired with Muzamil Malik and Ashiq Nengroo to facilitate the movement of terror funds which were to be further distributed to JeM militants operating in Kashmir for launching terror attacks in India," the official said.
The official said that the SIA's action against Amarbhir Singh was a significant step towards curbing terror financing and disrupting the activities of terror groups in the region.
"The entire action was possible because of Punjab Police's assistance in the matter," he said.
A top official said that it had happened for the first time that the SIA J&K had attached any property outside J&K.
"Many cases are registered against Amarbhir in Punjab but is at large and is reportedly living in Dubai. He is wanted in many cases in Punjab," the official said.