SIA carries out raids at 10 locations across south Kashmir

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA), the anti-terror agency of J&K Police, conducted raids across south Kashmir including houses of three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists on Tuesday.

The SIA said that during its third round of searches and raids in a minority killing case on Tuesday, it carried out searches and raids at 10 places in three districts of south Kashmir – five locations in Anantnag, four locations in Shopian and a single location in Kulgam in the wee hours.

These 10 premises also included residential houses of three active terrorists of LeT Danish Hamid Thoker alias Khalid and Ubaid Padder, both from Chakoora, Shopian and Abrar Farooq Wani of Heff, Shirmal.

The SIA is investigating a case FIR No 14/2023 under relevant sections of law of Police Station, Litter, Pulwama, which pertains to the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a bank ATM guard.

Sharma was killed in February 2023 at Achan, Pulwama.

Ten special teams of SIA conducted the searches in pursuance of search warrants issued by the Special UAPA Court, Pulwama at 10 different places to collect evidence relevant to the ongoing investigation necessary to unearth conspiracy of minority killings in south Kashmir.

While launching a specific hunt for collecting substantial evidence, the SIA searched various structures and house keeping records at target places and questioned many individuals for ascertaining circumstances and evidence in the case.

This was the third round of raids since the lodgement of a criminal case for investigation.

Prior to this, two rounds of searches were already conducted by the SIA.

The investigation agency has been narrowing down efforts to attain specifications and evidentiary data for the logical conclusion of the case for judicial determination.