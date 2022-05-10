SIA chargesheet on selling Pakistani MBBS seats reveals how Pak kept terror factory in J&K strengthened

“During the course of investigation statement of witnesses were recorded and on the basis of other evidence collected it surfaced that the admissions in MBBS and other professional courses in Pakistan was in preferentially given to those students who were close family member / relative of killed terrorists on the recommendations of members of Hurriyat and received by their counterparts in Pakistan. It was on the recommendations of Hurriyat that authorities in Pakistan provided admission in the professional colleges to the next of kins (NOK’s) of killed terrorist as a compensation to boost morale and keep the pot of terror boiling in valley and infuse new spirit into the terror fold,” the statement said.

“It was further established during investigation that a part of larger conspiracy accused persons through different valley based consultancies without their knowledge used to motivate the gullible parents of students aspiring for professional courses especially for MBBS to apply through these consultancies for such courses in Pakistan with the assurance of cost effectiveness in comparison with other south Asian or middle east countries offering such courses. On the motivation of accused persons the parents / students often used to get trapped. The accused persons in conspiracy with Hurriyat leaders based in Pakistan and Kashmir were demanding huge amount of money from parents for getting their children admitted in different technical courses especially MBBS in Pakistan. Moreover, they also would arrange recommendations letters from Hurriyat leaders and other VTD’s (valid travel documents) from Pakistan Embassy, New Delhi to facilitate their visit to Pakistan for admission. All the arrangement of parents / students in Pakistan were usually done by the accused persons in Pakistan. The students were made to appear in the National Talent Search (NTS) test at Hurriyat office in Pakistan as a dupe tactics to made them believe that they were writing a pre-qualifying test which would lead to their admission in professional colleges in Pakistan,” the statement added.