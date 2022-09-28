SIA conducts multiple raids in Rajouri, Poonch

Poonch: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Wednesday conducted multiple raids and searches of houses of suspected persons situated in different locations in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Officials said that three designated teams of SIA carried out simultaneous searches and raids in different areas of Rajouri and Poonch at village Dharati in tehsil Balakote, village Kuniyan in tehsil Haveli Poonch, and village Julass in tehsil Haveli in connection with the case FIR No 02/2022 of Police Station JIC/SIA Jammu relating to terror funding cases and OGW network active in the area.

They said that the raids were aimed to investigate the proceeds of terror finances being used in creating assets and raising the funds for further use in the terror ecosystem.