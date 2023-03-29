SIA conducts raid in Pulwama village

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police Saturday conducted raids in Achan village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district in connection with the killing of a Kashmir Pandit.
An official said that a DSP rank officer was heading the SIA team, which conducted raids at Achan in connection with the investigation of the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma.
"The sleuths of the investigating agency were assisted by the local Police and paramilitary CRPF," the official said.
He said that the raid was carried out in Sharma's native village.
Terrorists killed 40-year-old Sharma, who was working as an ATM guard with a bank, on February 26.