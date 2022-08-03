SIA conducts raids across J&K

Srinagar: For the latest terror funding technique, Pakistan’s spy agency - Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in connivance with proscribed terrorist organisations based in Pakistan have been pushing illegal money to their agents in J&K for further distribution among the terrorist organisations and secessionists which could result in the deaths of innocent civilians, security personnel, and cause significant destabilisation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir has exposed a network of terrorists and their local support in the Union Territory and found out that Pakistan’s ISI was using the Bitcoin trade to fund terrorism.

SIA of J&K Police on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations spread across J&K.

The house premises of suspects in Mendhar, Poonch, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Handwara were searched in connection with the investigation of a case FIR No 12/22 under Section 18, 38, and 39 of the UA (P) Act, 120-B, 121, and 121-A of the Indian Penal Code registered at the Counter Intelligence Police Station in Srinagar.