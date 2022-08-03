SIA conducts raids across J&K

Srinagar: For the latest terror funding technique, Pakistan’s spy agency - Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in connivance with proscribed terrorist organisations based in Pakistan have been pushing illegal money to their agents in J&K for further distribution among the terrorist organisations and secessionists which could result in the deaths of innocent civilians, security personnel, and cause significant destabilisation of Jammu and Kashmir.
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir has exposed a network of terrorists and their local support in the Union Territory and found out that Pakistan’s ISI was using the Bitcoin trade to fund terrorism.
SIA of J&K Police on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations spread across J&K.
The house premises of suspects in Mendhar, Poonch, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Handwara were searched in connection with the investigation of a case FIR No 12/22 under Section 18, 38, and 39 of the UA (P) Act, 120-B, 121, and 121-A of the Indian Penal Code registered at the Counter Intelligence Police Station in Srinagar.
According to a statement issued by the SIA, this case of terror funding includes a mastermind in Pakistan who, with the active support of Pakistani intelligence agencies, and in connivance with the proscribed terrorist organisations based in Pakistan is involved in such terror funding activities.
It said that the mastermind has been comprehensively identified but his particulars are being kept confidential so that other agents connected with him are not alerted.
On Wednesday, the SIA searched the houses of Zahida Bano of Hajinaka Manigah Hyhama, Kupwara; Mujataba Deedad of Lone Hari, Kupwara; Tamjeeda Begum of Satkoji Rajwara, Handwara; Yasir Ahmad Mir of Dewan Bagh Baramulla; Muhammad Sayeed Masoodi of Trajpora, Baramulla; Farooq Ahmad of Gagrian, Mandi Poonch and Imran Chowdhary of Dharana Mendhar.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the “dirty money” originating from Pakistan had reached these persons.
The transfer of money has been layered to prevent backward tracing of its origin, the investigation has revealed.
“While several accounts in the middle that have been used to layer the money are outside J&K, the effective whitewashing of the Pakistani money has taken place through the exploitation of loopholes in international Bitcoin trade,” the SIA spokesperson said.
During searches conducted on Wednesday, incriminating material believed to be hidden in digital devices, SIM cards, mobile phones, and documents having a bearing on the investigation have been recovered and seized.
The analysis of the data and questioning of suspects would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis of further investigation.
The SIA spokesperson said, “A total of 17 terror funding cases have been registered and four persons chargesheeted since the investigating agency’s inception.”