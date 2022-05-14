SIA conducts raids at 12 places in terror-financing case in J&K

Jammu: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir has conducted raids at 12 locations, including at the native house of the APHC Pakistan chairman in Bhadarwah, in connection with a terror-financing case, officials said.

The case was registered at the Gandhinagar police station and subsequently transferred to the SIA for an in-depth investigation, they said. The sleuths of the investigating agency, with the assistance of the local police, carried out raids in Jammu, Kathua, Doda and Kashmir on Friday, the officials said.