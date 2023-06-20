SIA conducts searches at 6 locations across Kashmir

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir Tuesday conducted searches at six locations across the four districts of Kashmir.
A statement of SIA issued here said that the SIA Kashmir successfully conducted searches at six locations across Kashmir in Kupwara, Anantnag, Pulwama, and Srinagar districts.
The statement said that searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation in case FIR No 05/2023 of Police Station SIA/CIK pertaining to misuse of social media platforms for unlawful and secessionist activities.
It said that the SIA Kashmir had registered the case regarding India-based social media entities collaborating with their foreign associates to spread hatred against India and promoting terror activities.
“The pre-dawn searches conducted by SIA personnel aimed to uncover the individuals and groups involved in propagating secessionist and anti-India sentiments through various social media platforms. The identified entities are suspected of conniving with foreign associates to further their nefarious agenda, which includes instigating and supporting acts of terrorism. Additionally, these entities have been targeting government servants, hindering their ability to perform their lawful duties,” the SIA statement said.
It said that the searches conducted by SIA Kashmir resulted in the seizure of substantial digital and physical evidence like mobile phones and SIM cards.
“The evidence will be meticulously analysed to build a strong case against the accused individuals and organisations, ensuring a comprehensive investigation and subsequent legal proceedings,” the SIA statement said.