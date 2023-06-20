SIA conducts searches at 6 locations across Kashmir

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir Tuesday conducted searches at six locations across the four districts of Kashmir.

A statement of SIA issued here said that the SIA Kashmir successfully conducted searches at six locations across Kashmir in Kupwara, Anantnag, Pulwama, and Srinagar districts.

The statement said that searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation in case FIR No 05/2023 of Police Station SIA/CIK pertaining to misuse of social media platforms for unlawful and secessionist activities.

It said that the SIA Kashmir had registered the case regarding India-based social media entities collaborating with their foreign associates to spread hatred against India and promoting terror activities.