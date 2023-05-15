SIA conducts searches in Jammu, Poonch

Jammu: The sleuths of State Investigation Agency (SIA), Jammu, Monday carried out searches at four locations in Jammu and Poonch in connection with a case related to terror funding and the network of Over Ground Workers (OGWs).
The searches were conducted at three locations in Jammu district and one location in Poonch district.
“Continuing its action on terror modules, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), Jammu carried out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Poonch in connection with a case related to terror funding and OGW network,” a spokesperson of SIA said in a statement issued here.
“The searches were conducted at three locations in Jammu district and one location in Poonch district, at the residences of persons suspected to be part of terror modules in assisting and financing terrorist activities. The searches were conducted by four teams of SIA Jammu led by senior officers,” the spokesperson said.
He said that during these searches various incriminating material, mobile phones, and electronic gadgets having bearing on the investigation were recovered.
Meanwhile, the official inputs suggest that the raids were conducted at the residence of a Sarpanch in Raika and a house in Vidhata Nagar in Bhatindi.