SIA crackdown misuse of SIM cards, fraudulent sale by vendors

Srinagar: In the face of ever increasing misuse of SIM cards by terrorists, their OGW associates, narcotics smugglers and other criminals, SIA in 11 different FIR cases carried out searches of 19 premises spread all over Kashmir.

A majority of the premises belonged to Point of Sale (POS) vendors who sold these cards in violation of Department of Telecom regulations and in a manner that amounts to forgery and cheating.

In three cases, preliminary evidence strongly indicated that the SIMS were procured to help the terrorists in maintaining their communication with their handlers across the border and other modules inside J&K, said a statement.