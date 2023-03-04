SIA files chargesheet against 4 terror-accused in Srinagar NIA court

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir Saturday presented a charge-sheet against four accused in NIA Court in Srinagar in a case of terrorist-OGW nexus.
The chargesheet was presented before the court of Special Judge Designate under NIA Act.
“SIA on March 4, 2023 chargesheeted four terror accused - Umar Mushtaq Khan, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of Begum Bagh, Kakapora, Pulwama; Murtaza Rashid Dar, son of Abdul Rashid Dar of Samboora, Pulwama; Sajjad Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar of Dethoo Herpora, Shangus, Anantnag; and Ali Kashif Jan alias Jan Ali Kashif, son of Gohar Ali of Doisrah, Sharsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan of Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist outfit based and operated from Pakistan before the Special Judge Designate under NIA Act Srinagar in case FIR No16/2022 of P/S CI-SIA Kashmir under Sections 13, 18, 38, and 39 of UA(P) Act read with Section 121 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Cide (IPC),” the SIA said in its official statement.
It said that on September 1, 2022, a case FIR No 16/2022 under relevant sections of law was lodged at Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir based on credible inputs that handlers of terrorist and secessionist organisations operating across the border hatched a criminal conspiracy with members of the prescribed terrorist organisations operating in J&K and created new modules of OGWs for aiding, abetting, assisting, harbouring, and providing variety of logistic support to terrorists and secessionist organisations, with intention to further terrorist and unlawful activities in J&K.
“These modules of OGWs under a well knit conspiracy have been created or formed not only for providing variety of support to terrorist organisation but also to fight a proxy war in J&K with a larger objective of secession of J&K from Union of India by waging war against Government of India and J&K,” the SIA said.
It further revealed that these modules of OGWs were operating in secrecy with adversaries.
“They operate independent of each other,” the agency said, adding that the modules were in constant or continuous touch with the handlers or members of terrorist organisations across the border in Pakistan.
“Amongst other modes of communication, it is learnt that encrypted internet messaging platforms, besides other software applications are being used. All these activities constituted a cognisable offense and attracted offenses punishable under Sections 13, 18, 19, 38, 39, and 40 of UA(P) Act and 121 and 120 B of the IPC,” the SIA said.
It said, “During investigation, first three accused have been found involved in the commission of terror crime. They were found having clandestine connections with Pakistan-based terrorist Ali Kashif Jan alias Ali Kashif of proscribed terrorist outfit JeM through social media and other secret messaging apps working with a motive to promote terrorist activities, besides procuring arms and ammunition and distributing them among the terrorists for carrying out terrorist activities and waging war against the Union of India.”
The SIA said that after having thoroughly investigated, the case had been proved and chargesheeted on Saturday before the court of Special Judge designated under the NIA Act Srinagar against three accused persons mentioned supra under Sections 13, 18, 38, and 39 of UA(P) Act read with 121 and 120 B of the IPC including one entity based in Pakistan against whom proceedings under Section 299 of CrPC have been initiated,” the agency said.