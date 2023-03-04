SIA files chargesheet against 4 terror-accused in Srinagar NIA court

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir Saturday presented a charge-sheet against four accused in NIA Court in Srinagar in a case of terrorist-OGW nexus.

The chargesheet was presented before the court of Special Judge Designate under NIA Act.

“SIA on March 4, 2023 chargesheeted four terror accused - Umar Mushtaq Khan, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of Begum Bagh, Kakapora, Pulwama; Murtaza Rashid Dar, son of Abdul Rashid Dar of Samboora, Pulwama; Sajjad Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar of Dethoo Herpora, Shangus, Anantnag; and Ali Kashif Jan alias Jan Ali Kashif, son of Gohar Ali of Doisrah, Sharsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan of Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist outfit based and operated from Pakistan before the Special Judge Designate under NIA Act Srinagar in case FIR No16/2022 of P/S CI-SIA Kashmir under Sections 13, 18, 38, and 39 of UA(P) Act read with Section 121 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Cide (IPC),” the SIA said in its official statement.

It said that on September 1, 2022, a case FIR No 16/2022 under relevant sections of law was lodged at Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir based on credible inputs that handlers of terrorist and secessionist organisations operating across the border hatched a criminal conspiracy with members of the prescribed terrorist organisations operating in J&K and created new modules of OGWs for aiding, abetting, assisting, harbouring, and providing variety of logistic support to terrorists and secessionist organisations, with intention to further terrorist and unlawful activities in J&K.