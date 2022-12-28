SIA gets its first conviction; terrorist apprehended while planning to carry out attack at SKIMS sentenced to 6 years

The SIA statement said that on March 31, 2017, Wagay was caught red handed by a team of Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) of J&K Police, now mostly operating under the SIA banner.

It said that the CIK team apprehended him at SKIMS, Soura while he was on a mission to carry out a terrorist attack.

“The investigation and trial records show that on realising that policemen in civvies had nearly surrounded him after trailing, Wagay tried to break the encirclement by attempting to fire at the policemen. However, he was overpowered and dispossessed of a Chinese pistol along with six live ammunition, which he was carrying and had fished out to counter attack the policemen,” the SIA statement said. “The terror incident was taken cognisance of vide case FIR No 7/2017 registered at Police Station CIK in Srinagar. The charge-sheet of the case was filed before the trial court on May 16, 2019. After a vigorous and hotly-contested trial over three and a half years, the court found Wagay guilty of several charges under UAPA and Arms Act. Amidst happiness and satisfaction in SIA circles, the unit's head in Kashmir conveyed that the primary objective is to restore rule of law and break the terror ecosystem by bringing the perpetrators to justice through investigation and successful prosecution.”