SIA gets its first conviction; terrorist apprehended while planning to carry out attack at SKIMS sentenced to 6 years

Srinagar: The UAPA Court convicted the State Investigation Agency (SIA)-investigated terrorist and sentenced him for six years imprisonment.
A statement of SIA issued here said that Amir Nabi Wagay, son of Ghulam Nabi Wagay of Goriwan in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was convicted by UAPA Court in Srinagar on Tuesday and sentenced to 6 years imprisonment under Section 20 of the UAPA for being an active member of Hizbul Mujahideen, a banned terrorist outfit, another 6 years under Section 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act for possession of illegally acquired firearms and ammunition and 3 years under Section 13 of UAPA for indulging in unlawful activities, especially promoting separatism and disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.
The statement said that Wagay alias Abu Qasim was operating as the District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Anantnag area and was considered to be a close associate of killed HM terrorist Burhan Wani.
The SIA statement said that on March 31, 2017, Wagay was caught red handed by a team of Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) of J&K Police, now mostly operating under the SIA banner.
It said that the CIK team apprehended him at SKIMS, Soura while he was on a mission to carry out a terrorist attack.
“The investigation and trial records show that on realising that policemen in civvies had nearly surrounded him after trailing, Wagay tried to break the encirclement by attempting to fire at the policemen. However, he was overpowered and dispossessed of a Chinese pistol along with six live ammunition, which he was carrying and had fished out to counter attack the policemen,” the SIA statement said. “The terror incident was taken cognisance of vide case FIR No 7/2017 registered at Police Station CIK in Srinagar. The charge-sheet of the case was filed before the trial court on May 16, 2019. After a vigorous and hotly-contested trial over three and a half years, the court found Wagay guilty of several charges under UAPA and Arms Act. Amidst happiness and satisfaction in SIA circles, the unit's head in Kashmir conveyed that the primary objective is to restore rule of law and break the terror ecosystem by bringing the perpetrators to justice through investigation and successful prosecution.”
On whether he had apprehensions about the security of his team, he said that this was exactly what the SIA wanted to break - the intimidation of terrorists and their support networks.
“For far too long the terrorists have been ruling the landscape wherein an ordinary Police officer had great difficulties in investigating without fear, witnesses feared to depose, prosecutors feared to argue and even presiding officers of trial courts remained under the shadow of the gun while adjudicating and passing judgments. With this conviction, a new phase of fight against the terror is likely to commence and the supporters of the terrorists are likely to disrupt it with all the means they have and this is what would be the foremost challenge,” he said in the statement.