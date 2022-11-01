SIA INVESTIGATED 450 SPECIAL CASES, DISPOSAL RATE 65% | Just a year-old SIA has earned name and fame: DGP

Jammu: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police on the completion of one year of its constitution observed its first anniversary on Tuesday and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on the occasion lauded its role in creating a visible impact on terror ecosystem.
Singh who was the chief guest on the first Raising Day of SIA of J&K Police called SIA as J&K’s own NIA and said that not a day passes when one does not hear of SIA in action.
“This is despite it being a small organisation of only 250 odd personnel of which about 30 percent positions are vacant. It is a matter of pride for J&K Police and the officers of the SIA,” the DGP said.
On the occasion, Special Director General (DG) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) R R Swain who is also Director of SIA and was the guest of honour on the occasion celebrated at Miran Sahib, Jammu, said SIA was committed to complementing the efforts of other wings of Police in the broader fight against terror.
Based upon the understanding that the war on terror cannot be won without bringing to justice those who provide logistics, finances, ideological support, and even political moralisation, Swain said that for the challenge of making the current progress irreversible there was no escape from dismantling the terror ecosystem.
In his address, DGP Dilbag Singh said that the SIA emerged as a strong arm of J&K Police by investigating 450 cases of special nature with a disposal rate of 65 percent and generating tremendous fear among anti-peace elements within the first year of its inception.
“SIA, a newly-established investigation wing, has brought a lot of value addition to the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police. It has emerged as a strong investigation arm of J&K Police and the kind of fear SIA has been able to generate among the anti-peace elements is tremendous,” he said. “Just a year ago we were having National Investigation Agency to supplement the investigation process in terror-related cases in J&K but today it is a pleasure to say that we have SIA. It is itself an achievement that this wing has been able to earn a name in a very short period.”
Earlier on his arrival, the DGP was received by Special DG CID J&K R R Swain and other senior officers and was presented guard of honour.
At the very outset of his address, the DGP congratulated Special DGP CID and all the officers and personnel of SIA on the completion of an eventful first year.
“Normally somebody celebrating their first birthday would be walking with difficulties. But this wing is rather running that shows the energy and enthusiasm of the officers and the leader of the SIA,” the DGP said.
Special DG CID in his address said, “There is a need to address the ideology which was working as the operating software to the entire campaign of terrorism.”
He said that those providing “logistic, financial, ideological support to terrorism as an ecosystem” were much more dangerous.
“This time we have a record low militancy in J&K. However, some people are more dangerous than the man holding the gun as they as providing logistic, financial, and ideological support to terrorism as an ecosystem which is much more dangerous. We need to address the ideology which is working as the operating software for the entire campaign of terrorism. It is a hard task but not impossible,” Swain said.
He complimented the enthusiasm and energy of the SIA teams saying that they were doing an excellent job with extreme dedication and professionalism.
“The proposal of highlighting and underlining the good work of SIA is an initiative to remind ourselves about our responsibilities and reach to the wider family of J&K Police to boost the morale and energy of the organisation,” Swain said.
He said that the spirit behind the entire exercise was to underline the extremely hard work, valour, courage, and raw energy which J&K Police displayed over the last 30 years where the military ability of the enemy had been degraded.
SSP SIA Jammu Shiv Kumar gave a detailed insight into the coming into existence of SIA and its working.
Special DGP Crime A K Choudhary, ADG Security S D Singh Jamwal, ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, ADG Railways Sunil Kumar, ADG (Coordination) Police Headquarters Danesh Rana, Director SKPA Udhampur Garib Dass, Director ACB Anand Jain, IGP BSF Jammu D K Boora, IGP Headquarters PHQ B S Tuti, IGP CID M N Tiwari, IGP Traffic Vikramjeet Singh, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Vivek Gupta, DIG BSF S P S Sandhu, DPT Shridhar Patil, and SO to IGP Tech Sargun Shukla also attended the event.