SIA INVESTIGATED 450 SPECIAL CASES, DISPOSAL RATE 65% | Just a year-old SIA has earned name and fame: DGP

On the occasion, Special Director General (DG) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) R R Swain who is also Director of SIA and was the guest of honour on the occasion celebrated at Miran Sahib, Jammu, said SIA was committed to complementing the efforts of other wings of Police in the broader fight against terror.

Based upon the understanding that the war on terror cannot be won without bringing to justice those who provide logistics, finances, ideological support, and even political moralisation, Swain said that for the challenge of making the current progress irreversible there was no escape from dismantling the terror ecosystem.

In his address, DGP Dilbag Singh said that the SIA emerged as a strong arm of J&K Police by investigating 450 cases of special nature with a disposal rate of 65 percent and generating tremendous fear among anti-peace elements within the first year of its inception.

“SIA, a newly-established investigation wing, has brought a lot of value addition to the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police. It has emerged as a strong investigation arm of J&K Police and the kind of fear SIA has been able to generate among the anti-peace elements is tremendous,” he said. “Just a year ago we were having National Investigation Agency to supplement the investigation process in terror-related cases in J&K but today it is a pleasure to say that we have SIA. It is itself an achievement that this wing has been able to earn a name in a very short period.”

Earlier on his arrival, the DGP was received by Special DG CID J&K R R Swain and other senior officers and was presented guard of honour.

At the very outset of his address, the DGP congratulated Special DGP CID and all the officers and personnel of SIA on the completion of an eventful first year.