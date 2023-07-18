SIA investigation delves deep into Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard’s killing

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) investigation into the killing of Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard, Sanjay Sharma is delving deep.

A statement of SIA issued here said that 50-year-old Sharma, whose family had not migrated in the early nineties, was ailing.

“He was gunned down by a terrorist on February 26 morning a short distance away from his home in village Acchan in Pulwama district. The terrorist already waiting for him fired four shots at Sharma, three of which hit him and ended his life. Sanjay was accompanied by his wife and was going to see a doctor. By the time his wife could take him to a hospital, Sanjay breathed his last and was declared dead by the hospital authorities,” the statement said.

It said that the investigation after being transferred from local police station to SIA, was re-examined and a plan of action was drawn to not only pinpoint the terrorist who pulled the trigger on Sharma but all those who helped, assisted, and facilitated in this targeted terrorist attack.

The statement said that the SIA had not only identified the terrorist who fired at Sharma but also the persons who helped him in escaping after the killing.

“The person who provided the pistol and ammunition too has been identified. The SIA has also zeroed in on the person who harboured the terrorist after he committed the crime. The vehicle owner who provided transport support and the terrorist coordinator who made the terrorist safely reach a small gang of active terrorists and ensured that he joins the gang as a regular member too have been identified,” the SIA statement said.

It said that the SIA on Tuesday carried out a search of 10 premises connected with many who had variously helped and assisted the terrorist.