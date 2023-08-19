SIA Jammu arrests accused wanted in narco terror from Delhi

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency Jammu Saturday arrested a key accused Muhammad Javed who was wanted in a narco terror case.

SIA officials said that Javed was wanted in an FIR 69/23 in a case of Police Station Poonch in Delhi.

They said that on May 30, 2023, an attempt was made by four associates in a narco terror module to smuggle drugs and explosives into India across the border fence at Poonch.

The officials said that the accused persons were intercepted by Sikh LI and apprehended with arms, ammunition, IEDs, and heroin.