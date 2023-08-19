SIA Jammu arrests accused wanted in narco terror from Delhi

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency Jammu Saturday arrested a key accused Muhammad Javed who was wanted in a narco terror case.
SIA officials said that Javed was wanted in an FIR 69/23 in a case of Police Station Poonch in Delhi.
They said that on May 30, 2023, an attempt was made by four associates in a narco terror module to smuggle drugs and explosives into India across the border fence at Poonch.
The officials said that the accused persons were intercepted by Sikh LI and apprehended with arms, ammunition, IEDs, and heroin.
They said that upon investigation it was revealed that the group of four persons (of which one had absconded from the spot) was being supervised by key accused Javed, who was also absconding.
The SIA officials said that upon technical surveillance and human intelligence, it was ascertained that Javed was hiding in Delhi, where a team of SIA was dispatched and Javed was apprehended.
They said that on July 6, 2023, FIR 69/2023 of Police Station Poonch was transferred for investigation to SIA Jammu.
The officials said that further investigation into the aspects of cross border operation of this narco terror syndicate which was found smuggling arms, explosives, and narcotics consignments across the border was ongoing at SIA Jammu.
They said that the aspects of amassing disproportionate wealth in short periods of time was also seen in the instant case and was being investigated.