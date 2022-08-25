SIA Jammu files chargesheet in extortion, terrorist recruitment case

“The chief investigating officer of the case has proved that Abdul Rashid alias Arsalan and the other killed terrorist used to extort money and threaten the contractors, who were carrying out government departmental work in Doda district and for recruitment in Hizb-ul-Mujahideen over the cellphone,” said an official quoting the chargsheet.

The official said that the SIM of the cellphone with which these terrorists used to call and intimidate the people had been forcibly obtained from Muhammad Sharief by them.

“The accused Rashid was also involved in various cases under FIR No 3 of 2010 and FIR No 31 of 2010 of Police Station Doda,” the official said. He said that during 2009 and 2010, he acted as district commander of the Hizb and had remained instrumental in carrying out various unlawful activities in Doda and other parts of J&K.