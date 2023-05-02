SIA Jammu raids house of female separatist in Pulwama

Pulwama: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) from Jammu raided the house of female separatist Yasmeen Raja in Pampore town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday. Yasmeen Raja resides in Tulbagh area of saffron town Pampore.

Police officials said that searches were conducted on the directions of the Court of 3rd Additional Judge, Jammu, in connection with a case registered at Police Station Gandhi Nagar last year.

Police had last year arrested a former minister Jitender Singh alias Babu Singh in Jammu for an alleged Hawala money case.