SIA Kashmir conducts searches at multiple locations across Kashmir

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police Saturday launched early morning searches at eight different places to investigate the “tributaries and distributaries” of slush funds flowing through Sarjan Barkati,

An official of SIA in a statement issued here said that the raids were conducted in connection with funds through Barkati of south Kashmir, who was known for mobilising thousands on to the streets during the 2016 agitation through his incendiary oratory.

The SIA official said that Barkati, known as the pied piper, used to openly invite and incite youth to take to violence and pull down the Indian state in J&K. “SIA registered a case FIR No 02/23 related to crowd funding against Barkati and others in which he has raised huge funds amounting to more than Rs 1.5 crore, with his family making emotional appeals to the people to support them for day-to-day needs,” he said. “Under this garb he not only generated huge funds but prima facia also laundered money coming from unknown sources suspected to have originated from terror outfits for further use in sustaining the secessionist-terrorist campaign.”