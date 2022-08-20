SIA raids 5 locations in Poonch

Poonch: State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at five different locations in Poonch town on Saturday, Police said.

It said that multiple raids were conducted in Poonch while carrying investigation about further linkages associated with the man who was arrested while carrying Rs 10 lakh at Jammu Bus Stand two days ago.

The man arrested in Jammu is a resident of Poonch town and was returning from Delhi when he was intercepted at Jammu Bus Stand by Police that recovered Rs 10 lakh from him.