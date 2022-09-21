SIA raids head constable who prepared fake passport for himself, travelled abroad

Jammu: Continuing its crackdown against terror funding and terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir, State Investigation Agency (SIA) Jammu Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Bhathindi, Jammu, and south Kashmir district of Kulgam in a case FIR No 4 of Police Station JIC Jammu.
A statement of SIA issued here said that carrying forward probe into the
involvement of a policeman in a case of suspected funding, fake passport and involvement of two persons in various sections of law, and accumulation of properties beyond their known sources of income, teams of the SIA Jammu wing conducted searches in the houses of one absconding accused Abu Bakar in Bhatindi area of Jammu city who is at large and hiding in Dubai and at the residence of another accused Head Constable Muhammad Ramzan Rishi in Kulgam area of south Kashmir who is also involved in same charges besides preparing a fake passport in his name and using the same for travelling abroad by concealing his real identity.
It said that the case relates to duping the public of their hard-earned money on many fake assurances, and promises, and also indulging in serious immoral activities having dangerous security implications for the state.
The SIA statement said that during raids at two different locations in J&K, search parties seized various incriminating material having a direct bearing on the investigation of the case vis-à-vis terror funding.
It said that besides, analysis of the material would follow, and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation in a suspected case of terror funding.
The SIA statement said that the searches were aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem across J&K by identifying various Over Ground Workers (OGWs), terror supporters, and those involved in facilitating unlawful activities concerning national security.
It said that the raids were being carried out in coordination with the concerned district police and district administration.