SIA RAIDS IN KASHMIR | FAT encroached community, Govt land in connivance with Hizb to run parallel school system: SIA

The statement said that FAT in the past had been proscribed by the government, after which several litigations came to be lodged by JeI management seeking immunity against legal action.

It said that during quasi-judicial proceedings preceding the ban on JeI, evidence had come on record that one of the major methods of propagating its secessionist agenda had been to maintain control over a parallel school system.

The SIA statement said that besides creating such properties by encroaching government or community land, FAT, as per the reports has used its connections with Hizb to regularise such encroachments.

“It is a matter of investigation as to how many known JeI members are represented in the management and teaching faculty of these schools. It is also to be investigated how many members of the management of the trust are known to be former office bearers of JeI. The public interest aspect of the investigation lies in the fact that in several stages of the 30-year-old secessionist and terrorist campaign, Hizb had burnt down several government schools across the length and breadth of Kashmir. The correlation between destroying government facilities on one hand and creating parallel private facilities where co-curricular and extracurricular programmes can be leveraged to influence young minds that are inherently in support of a long-term secessionist campaign and not always necessarily by picking up arms is also a matter of investigation,” the statement said.