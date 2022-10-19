SIA RAIDS LYNCHPIN’S RESIDENCE | ‘Sopore woman oversaw Rs 10 Cr worth of narcotics smuggled from Pakistan’

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted searches in north Kashmir’s Sopore area in connection with a narco-terrorism nexus case on Wednesday.

A statement of SIA issued here said that in a month-long chase of elusive leads to identify the lynchpin of a dangerous narco-terror module, SIA finally zeroed in on a woman who had overseen at least Rs 10 crore worth of narcotics and drugs smuggled into India from Pakistan.

The statement said that searches were conducted at her Sopore den and digital devices among other records having a bearing on the case were seized.

“The investigation into the secret dealings of this syndicate was done vide Case FIR No 19/2022 under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act, 13, 17, 18, 39, and 40 of the UA(P) Act registered at Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir,” the SIA statement said.

It said that preliminary investigations that triggered this investigation suggest that consignments of smuggled heroin and other narcotics and psychotropic substances were being partly sold in local markets.