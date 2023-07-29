SIA raids several places in Poonch

Poonch: State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted raids at multiple places in Poonch in connection with investigation of a case, regarding arrest of a person from Mandi tehsil, under Public Safety Act (PSA).

The person was arrested after over Rs 2 crore were seized from his house, a couple of months ago.

The man, identified as Mohammad Rafi alias Rafi Lala, a resident of village in Mandi tehsil of Poonch, was booked under PSA a couple of months ago after joint teams of army and police conducted searches in his house in March this year and seized cash worth Rs 2.35 crore.

Besides, a huge quantity of drugs, including seven kilograms of Heroin; one pistol; one pistol magazine; 10 pistol bullets; seven SLR bullets; one khokri; one pouch as well as 1500 US Dollars were seized.