SIA raids several places in Poonch

Poonch: State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted raids at multiple places in Poonch in connection with investigation of a case, regarding arrest of a person from Mandi tehsil, under Public Safety Act (PSA).
The person was arrested after over Rs 2 crore were seized from his house, a couple of months ago.
The man, identified as Mohammad Rafi alias Rafi Lala, a resident of village in Mandi tehsil of Poonch, was booked under PSA a couple of months ago after joint teams of army and police conducted searches in his house in March this year and seized cash worth Rs 2.35 crore.
Besides, a huge quantity of drugs, including seven kilograms of Heroin; one pistol; one pistol magazine; 10 pistol bullets; seven SLR bullets; one khokri; one pouch as well as 1500 US Dollars were seized.
The SIA is presently investigating the case.
On Saturday, officials said, the teams of SIA conducted raids at multiple places, including the houses of relatives of Rafi Lala.
During these raids, officials said, searches were conducted in their houses and some material was examined.
Raids, which started this morning, continued till late afternoon, officials said.