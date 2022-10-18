SIA raids social media influencer working at terrorists’ behest

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, of J&K Police conducted a raid at the house of a social media influencer at Magam involved in the publishing of criminal content on the social media at the behest of terrorists and secessionist elements.

A statement of SIA issued here said that on reliable information, a case FIR No 18/2022 under Sections 153-A, 505, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 13 UA(P) Act was registered at Police Station SIA, Kashmir and investigation was taken up.

The SIA said that during the investigation, it surfaced that the social media user was propagating anti-India and secessionist propaganda and by issuing virtual threats was profiling and intimidating specific individuals, especially those supporting peace, order, and violence-free society.