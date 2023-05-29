SIA seals 20 shops in Kupwara

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police sealed 20 shops in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday. A statement of SIA issued here said that acting on the orders of the district magistrate, the SIA took action to seal the shops, which were identified as part of a shopping complex owned by the Jamaat-e-Islami and designated as an unlawful association.
It said that simultaneously, the SIA team installed a board declaring the property, a shopping complex, as belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami, which had been designated as an Unlawful Association.
The statement said that the property is located in a village of Kupwara and consists of 20 shops situated on the land falling under survey numbers 29902666/270 and 3551/2979263.
It said that the action had been taken under Section 8 of the UA (P) Act in Case FR No 172019 under Sections 10, 11, and 13 of the UAP Act of Police Station Batamaloo, which is currently under investigation by the SIA Kashmir.
The SIA statement said that the occupants of this property and the general public had been informed that there were restrictions on the use of this property, including the display of the signboard.
It said that the signboard mentions that any violation of this order would lead to penal provisions being applied.