SIA seals 20 shops in Kupwara

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police sealed 20 shops in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday. A statement of SIA issued here said that acting on the orders of the district magistrate, the SIA took action to seal the shops, which were identified as part of a shopping complex owned by the Jamaat-e-Islami and designated as an unlawful association.

It said that simultaneously, the SIA team installed a board declaring the property, a shopping complex, as belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami, which had been designated as an Unlawful Association.

The statement said that the property is located in a village of Kupwara and consists of 20 shops situated on the land falling under survey numbers 29902666/270 and 3551/2979263.